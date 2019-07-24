Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emu Park residents claims man-made climate change is 'fake news'
Emu Park residents claims man-made climate change is 'fake news' Marc Stapelberg
Environment

University's shock discovery about man-made climate change

Steph Allen
by
24th Jul 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMU Park resident, G. Townsend, has refuted the global claims of man-made climate change, citing a new research paper from The University of Turku in Finland.

The paper, which was published on June 29 this year, suggests that even though observed climate changes are real, the effects of human activity on these changes are "insignificant".

"They found that the human contribution to global temperature over the last 100 years is negligible at best," Mr Townsend said.

"Planetary temperatures are said to have risen about 0.1C, while out activity contribution is about 0.01C.

"Temperature fluctuations are primarily influenced by things like cloud cover, ash/smoke from volcanic eruptions etc."

Mr Townsend referred to authors Jyrki Kauppinen and Pekka Malmi, who stated that "only a small part of rising CO2 levels is anthropogenic".

"So all the fear-mongering is fake news."

Read the paper here: No Experimental Evidence For The Significant Anthropogenic Climate Change

More Stories

anthropogenic climate change climate change journal article peer review
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Unsupervised L-plater blows 0.117 in RBT

    premium_icon Unsupervised L-plater blows 0.117 in RBT

    Crime A LEARNER driver, behind the wheel unsupervised and with a friend in the car, blew 0.117 when stopped by police, a court has heard

    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    News WE'VE asked the coaches to come up with the best players from 2019.

    Man preyed on disabled victim met via dating app

    premium_icon Man preyed on disabled victim met via dating app

    Crime CASINO man went on spending spree with stolen bank card

    IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 24