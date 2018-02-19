GOING FOR GOLD: Yamba's Sullohern earns second Games berth

GAMES BOUND: Celia Sullohern (right) powers to the finish line to win the 5000 metres at the Australian Athletics Championships at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. Sullohern will compete at the same venue in the Commonwealth Games in April.

GAMES BOUND: Celia Sullohern (right) powers to the finish line to win the 5000 metres at the Australian Athletics Championships at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. Sullohern will compete at the same venue in the Commonwealth Games in April. DARREN ENGLAND

ATHLETICS: Yamba's Celia Sullohern has blitzed the Australian athletics world, to win the Australian 5000m title and book another run at the Commonwealth Games.

Pictures after the race depicted her rivals sprawled across the track in exhaustion, while a beaming Sullohern embraced her fellow competitors, which begs the question - how much faster can she go?

Having allowed her far more experienced rivals to set the pace throughout the women's 5000m final at the Australian Athletics Championships, Yamba's Celia Sullohern waited until the final straight to hit the front for the first time.

After she rounded final lap leader Eloise Wellings, the 25-year-old powered to the finish line ahead of Madeline Hills under the 'A' qualifying time (15:45.50) in 15 minutes 34.42 seconds to book her second berth at the Commonwealth Games.

Prior to her winning move, the national parkrun record holder was an unknown quantity in the world of 5000m on the track; her coach Scott Westcott quoted in the lead up she was using the race as a Commonwealth Games 'test event' for the 10,000 metres, for which she had already qualified when she won the Zatopek 10,000m National Championships in Melbourne in December.

But Sullohern's status on the international 5000m scene grew over the course of each of those final 100 metres as Sullohern held onto the lead.

It continues an incredible 12 months for Sullohern, who last year won the City2Surf and Melbourne Marathon as well as several triathlon events.