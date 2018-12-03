Menu
Trevor Veale
Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

3rd Dec 2018 4:15 PM
AMMUNITION, stolen property and fraudulent number plates were discovered inside a vehicle after an unlicensed driver led police on a pursuit through Coffs Harbour over the weekend.

Just before 10.30pm on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over a Holden Commodore on Ocean Parade, however the driver failed to stop and the pursuit began.

The vehicle then stopped in Phillip St where it reversed and smashed into the front of the police vehicle before speeding off.

Police followed the vehicle along the Pacific Hwy when the Holden came to a stop at Urunga.

A man, 32, was arrested.

Searching the vehicle, officers seized the stolen property, ammunition and fraudulent number plates.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with a number of offences, including:

-Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously

-Use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention

-Never licensed person drive vehicle on road

-Possess property stolen outside NSW

-Possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority

-Possess housebreaking implements.

The man was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Coffs Coast Advocate

