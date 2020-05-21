Unlikely voice behind popular kids’ show

He's the voice of one of Australia's most beloved children's characters - one that both young and old would recognise.

But many viewers might not realise that the man behind Bluey's dad Bandit is Dave McCormack, who first shot to fame in the '90s as the frontman of Brisbane indie rock band Custard.

"This is the thing. People, when they find out I do the voice of Bandit, right, they go, 'Oh, my God! Can you do something?'" McCormack told ABC News Breakfast this morning.

"So I go, 'Hi'. And they go, 'Oh, my God! Do it again!' I go, 'How are ya?' It's really … it's just me, I'm afraid. I've only got one voice and it's mine."

Asked how he got involved in the international Emmy award winning-show, the father-of-two said he "just fell into it", after thinking it was a "one-off webisode".

"I'm not an actor. I don't know how to do that! But a friend of a friend said someone was doing a show about a cartoon dog and can I read? I said, 'Yeah, I can read'. And that was about it.

"I thought it was gonna be maybe, like, a little webisode, you know, like a one-off? Because we only did one episode to start with. Now here we are; it's bigger than all of us."

He said he always had a laugh when reading the show's scripts, calling them "well-written, funny, and it's reality", and said because of his two young daughters Rose and Grace, Bandit's experiences are very much a reflection of his own life.

"When we started the show, they (his daughters) were exactly the ages of the kids in the show. So, it was very much looking at my life," McCormack said.

"That's why it was so easy for me to do, because that's pretty much my life. That's every parent's life, maybe. But they loved it. Much more appreciative of this than any Custard stuff. Custard stuff, they're not into it!"

McCormack's character on the show, Bluey's dad Bandit, has been described as caring, sensitive and active - but it's not just kids who love him, hosts Michael Rowland and Lisa Millar pointed out.

There are even Facebook pages set up where women express their love and affection, "at the very least", for the cartoon dog dad.

"Look, I feel good. I only play a very small part," McCormack laughed when asked how he felt about that.

"I can't take credit for much more of his sex appeal than the voice. I have glanced at some of that stuff. It's, um, is it flattering? I guess it's flattering. I don't know."

McCormack also revealed his band, Custard, were releasing a new album - their eighth since forming (with the occasional break-up along the way) in 1989.

The band had been planning to tour, but had to "can it" due to coronavirus. However McCormack said they were hoping to get back out on the road once restrictions had lifted.

