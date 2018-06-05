Unlimited fresh vegies and herbs, but there's a $15 catch

There's always plenty happening at the Yamba Community Garden, which is holding an open day on June 17.

There's always plenty happening at the Yamba Community Garden, which is holding an open day on June 17.

YAMBA'S Community gardeners are an unselfish bunch and want more locals to take join in to use the facilities available.

To give more people the opportunity the community garden will hold an open day, with free pizza made from the produce grown on site, on June 17.

Gardens promotions person Juliet Rooney said the garden already had about 100 members, but it was always looking for more.

"People drift in an out doing what they can in the garden,” she said.

"We need members to pop in and do some weeding and watering whenever they can, and on occasions join our working bees to plant seedlings and add mulch to garden beds.

Members also have access to wood-fired oven and kitchen space in the garden.

"We feel so lucky to have the garden in Yamba, but we'd love to see more families and kids using the space regularly,” Ms Rooney said.

"For $15 per person per year, to pick fresh seasonal herbs and veg and use the wood oven and kitchen space, it really is fantastic.

"There's nothing too strenuous. Come along and meet new people in the community, share gardening tips and learn some too.”

The open day will be held at the garden at 32 Wattle Dr Yamba on June 17 from 11am to 2pm. Memberships of $15 a year can be paid for on the day.