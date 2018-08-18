Unmentionable theatre play about hard life choices

PLAY: The story of a person conflicted between two lovers, Cock is production by the Hunter Valley's Stooged Theatre Company.

JOHN needs a break from his needy boyfriend, he needs to find himself and he needs to be single.

Then he meets the girl of his dreams.

Torn between the two, John flip flops between male and female. Full of guilt and indecision, John feels the pressure as, the truth be told, he doesn't really know what he needs.

And his boyfriend and new girlfriend need him to decide.

The award-winning and sharp-tongued Cock by Mike Bartlett has been wowing audiences in London, New York, Melbourne and Sydney, as the play is a wild exploration of sexuality and ambivalence.

Director Matthew Lee said the performance is actually simple but the content is strong.

"The show has four actors, the play is like a firecracker, is ballsy, a British play that could be set anywhere, it's brash, offensive but also appeals to anyone's sense of desire to be loved," he said.

"When we performed in Newcastle last year, we had audiences coming out saying 'oh my God, I had a boyfriend just like that', or a girlfriend, or they said it reminded them of themselves, so I think it appeals to everyone."

Mr Lee warned the play can be offensive.

"The play does not hold any punches," he said.

"The four characters have very clear desires, wants, and they don't hold anything back in order to achieve them.

"There is a female character and a male character, and their names are M and W, as in man and woman, and they both fight over John and they want John to be their lover.

"The play is called Cock because at any specific time it resembles a cock fight."

Cock is directed by Mathew Lee (The Pillowman, The Weir), and features Elise Bialek (Blood Bank), Alan Glover (The Importance of Being Earnest), Drew Holmes (The Book of Everything) and Benjamin Louttit (The Weir).