Southgate Dairy farm, Big River Milk has announced closure.
Southgate Dairy farm, Big River Milk has announced closure.
Business

Unprecedented drought forces business closure

Kathryn Lewis
1st Dec 2019 11:21 AM
UNPRECEDENTED drought has led to the closure of a beloved Clarence Valley business.

On social media yesterday, Big River Milk operations manager Barry Paff announced mounting bills and the exceptionally dry conditions had made it impossible for the business to remain open.

“We are selling milk below the cost of production and it just doesn’t work,” the Facebook post read.

Big River Milk driver Scott Halovic and operations manager Barry Paff celebrate winning gold for its cream and silver for milk in the Australian Dairy Produce Competition in June.
Big River Milk driver Scott Halovic and operations manager Barry Paff celebrate winning gold for its cream and silver for milk in the Australian Dairy Produce Competition in June.

“This is not something we want to do and we have been trying to make things work for months and praying for rain, but somewhere enough is enough.”

“We greatly appreciate the trust you have given us in supplying the quality product you need.”

In the post, Mr Paff said anyone interested in taking over the business could get in touch.

He apologised to customers for the sudden departure and said final deliveries will be on December 6 or 7.

‘We are sorry to cause this disruption to your business and I hope in good faith we can rely on everyone to settle our account as soon as you can. This will ensure we can look after our workers and keep feeding the cows we have left.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 11:44 AM

        Gruelling industry pushed truckies beyond the limit

        premium_icon Gruelling industry pushed truckies beyond the limit

        Feature 'I could have a day off sleeping and I could do 92 hours... There’d be times you’d say ‘I don’t remember driving from Taree to Coffs... why? Where was I?’

        Vandals put RFS in danger

        premium_icon Vandals put RFS in danger

        Crime Vandalism and damage to radio repeater in the firefield could have more serious...

        Parts of Clarence receive much-needed drenching

        premium_icon Parts of Clarence receive much-needed drenching

        Weather How much of the precious wet stuff fell in your rain gauge?