Unprecedented drought forces business closure

UNPRECEDENTED drought has led to the closure of a beloved Clarence Valley business.

On social media yesterday, Big River Milk operations manager Barry Paff announced mounting bills and the exceptionally dry conditions had made it impossible for the business to remain open.

“We are selling milk below the cost of production and it just doesn’t work,” the Facebook post read.

Big River Milk driver Scott Halovic and operations manager Barry Paff celebrate winning gold for its cream and silver for milk in the Australian Dairy Produce Competition in June.

“This is not something we want to do and we have been trying to make things work for months and praying for rain, but somewhere enough is enough.”

“We greatly appreciate the trust you have given us in supplying the quality product you need.”

In the post, Mr Paff said anyone interested in taking over the business could get in touch.

He apologised to customers for the sudden departure and said final deliveries will be on December 6 or 7.

‘We are sorry to cause this disruption to your business and I hope in good faith we can rely on everyone to settle our account as soon as you can. This will ensure we can look after our workers and keep feeding the cows we have left.”