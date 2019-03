Andi Kelly filmed this snake's attempt at breakfast outside Kingaroy on Wednesday March 6.

Andi Kelly filmed this snake's attempt at breakfast outside Kingaroy on Wednesday March 6. Contributed

A HIGHLY ambitious snake attempted to capture a bird high up in a tree.

This is what Andi Kelly spotted on her way to work just outside Kingaroy in the South Burnett on Wednesday March 6.

She uploaded the video to Facebook of the snake dangling from the tree and trying to hold onto the large bird, before losing its grip and breakfast.

Watch the video below: