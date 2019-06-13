UNSOLVED: One year on from Brooms Head disappearance
ONE year on and one question remains unanswered: what happened to Ken Parker?
Friends and family have been living in limbo since the 79-year-old Brooms Head man disappeared without a trace on June 13, 2018.
"It's just odd; a mystery no one can figure out," neighbour and friend Stephen Otton said.
Mr Parker was last seen about 1.30pm on a Wednesday, supposedly on his way out to the Sandon River for a fishing trip. His boat was later found still anchored to the jetty and fishing rod missing. It was like he had simply vanished.
"Unfortunately, with these cases we might never get answers," Chief inspector Jo Reid said.
"There's a high probability that he is deceased, but that determination comes down from the Coroner."
Insp Reid said the investigation was now complete and police were awaiting advice from the NSW State Coroner to make a final decision on what happened.
"They will look at all the factors involved and make a determination on what happened," she said.
"This could mean a formal record that he is deceased, or that we look further into his disappearance."
Whatever decision the Coroner makes on this case, finding closure will still remain a difficult task for family and friends.
"That quaintness around Brooms Head, it's just not there any more because he's not there any more," Mr Otton said.
"I used to see him all the time and now that familiar face is missing; it feels odd now. He was part of the town, just like Brumby was, and now they're both gone."