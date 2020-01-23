Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
After seeing several fatal car crashes outside his Ulmarra home, John Crean decided to join the RFS.
After seeing several fatal car crashes outside his Ulmarra home, John Crean decided to join the RFS.
News

Unsung heroes of the RFS: John Crean

Kathryn Lewis
, Kathryn.Lewis@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NAME: John Crean

AGE: 66

BRIGADE: Ulmarra

ROLE: Captain

DAY JOB: Fire marshall at Super Cars

How long have you been a volunteer with the RFS?

About 6 years.

What got you involved?

When we first moved here 17 years ago, we’d go out to the car accidents (on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra) out the front of the house at 3 o’clock in the morning, and the (RFS) and SES would turn up, and I thought that’s better than going out in thongs.

What’s your favourite thing about volunteering with the RFS?

I just like the friendship. We’re like one big family now. There’d be about 16 firefighters available, 22 on the books. Some I haven’t met yet.

What was your involvement in fires this season?

I made a decision in February last year for me to be a captain I needed to go to everything possible to get the experience, so when I went out I wouldn’t put my crew in danger.

That’s what I’ve done all this year basically. I did 47 days-12 hour shifts- in about three months.

What is the biggest challenge facing firefighters?

Having the right gear at the right time.

What is your proudest moment with the RFS?

For Christmas we had a party, and two volunteers (Dayna Wood and Laynae Okkonen) presented me with a plaque and adopted me as their grandfather.

unsung heroes of the rfs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PAGE TURNER: ‘I simply demanded them all’

        premium_icon PAGE TURNER: ‘I simply demanded them all’

        News How much more in sports grant cash did our electorate get?

        Bushfire warning as hot 120km/h winds threaten NSW

        Bushfire warning as hot 120km/h winds threaten NSW

        News NSW is bracing for horror fire conditions today

        Program ‘removes red tape’ for fire victims seeking support

        premium_icon Program ‘removes red tape’ for fire victims seeking support

        Politics Bushfire recovery response not good enough says deputy premier announcing new...

        Lollback brothers battle in the surf as nippers return

        premium_icon Lollback brothers battle in the surf as nippers return

        Water Sports Swimmers wound back the clock in huge surf