Unsung heroes of the RFS: John Crean

After seeing several fatal car crashes outside his Ulmarra home, John Crean decided to join the RFS.

After seeing several fatal car crashes outside his Ulmarra home, John Crean decided to join the RFS.

NAME: John Crean

AGE: 66

BRIGADE: Ulmarra

ROLE: Captain

DAY JOB: Fire marshall at Super Cars

How long have you been a volunteer with the RFS?

About 6 years.

What got you involved?

When we first moved here 17 years ago, we’d go out to the car accidents (on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra) out the front of the house at 3 o’clock in the morning, and the (RFS) and SES would turn up, and I thought that’s better than going out in thongs.

What’s your favourite thing about volunteering with the RFS?

I just like the friendship. We’re like one big family now. There’d be about 16 firefighters available, 22 on the books. Some I haven’t met yet.

What was your involvement in fires this season?

I made a decision in February last year for me to be a captain I needed to go to everything possible to get the experience, so when I went out I wouldn’t put my crew in danger.

That’s what I’ve done all this year basically. I did 47 days-12 hour shifts- in about three months.

What is the biggest challenge facing firefighters?

Having the right gear at the right time.

What is your proudest moment with the RFS?

For Christmas we had a party, and two volunteers (Dayna Wood and Laynae Okkonen) presented me with a plaque and adopted me as their grandfather.