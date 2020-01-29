Unsung heroes of the RFS: Laynae Okkonen

THE next unsung hero of the Rural Fire Service is 18-year-old Laynae Okkonen, a maintenance officer with the Ulmarra RFS Brigade.

How long have you been a volunteer with the RFS?

A year-and-a-half.

What got you involved?

Dayna, my friend, said it was going to be fun so I jumped on board.

What’s your favourite thing about volunteering with the RFS?

I like the challenge that comes with fighting fires, meeting new people, creating a family within the community and just giving back.

What was your involvement in fires this season?

A bit of everything. On the hose, bossing people around to make sure they don’t do anything wrong.

The longest shift was 15 hours then we went out again the next night.

It was the weekend before my HSC exam.

What is your proudest moment with the RFS?

Making people feel relieved when they see our truck and that we’re helping stopping their houses from burning down.

