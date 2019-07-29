Unsure of the path, but sure of a future in the Clarence

ESP Espresso manager Michael Casement aspires to pursue his career in the Clarence Valley.

MICHAEL Casement might be a future Clarence Valley councillor, or a local business owner.

He's not quite sure where his career path will take him, but the cafe manager said he will be sticking around in the Clarence Valley whichever direction he chooses.

"I've got a beautiful fiancée, we've got two little puppies and we're saving for our first home in Grafton," he said.

The 23-year-old has recently become an executive for the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, a role he is focused on and hopes will help him continue to embed himself in the community and provide career opportunities.

Raised in Maclean, Mr Casement made the move up river to Grafton five years ago when he got his job at ESP Espresso.

"I remember when I was in Year 12 I would always say 'I need to get out of here'," he said.

"I moved towns, so I think that made me appreciate the Valley a bit more, seeing a different side, a different perspective of it."

And his perspective has changed dramatically.

According to Mr Casement, the Valley is one of the "most beautiful parts of Australia when it comes to climate, environment, people".

"It's such a vast area that can cater to so many people."