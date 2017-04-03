VIDEO: Backhoe stuck in pavement outside council

AN UNUSUAL incident has disrupted traffic and caused a commotion in the main street of the Grafton CBD this afternon.

One lane at the southern end of Prince St is currently blocked off after a council backhoe somehow became stuck in a hole in the pavement directly outside the council building adjacent to the Victoria St intersection.

It is understood a section of pavement covering telecommunications infrastructure gave way underneath the backhoe as it passed across it.

A crane has been assisting with the removal of the backhoe. However, overhanging vegetation has helped further complicate the salvage process.

