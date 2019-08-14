Menu
A minke whale has been spotted off the Hervey Bay coast.
Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
14th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
IT'S not just humpbacks that have been spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay as the whale watching season continues.

Minke whales have been spotted as well as some southern right whales.

The crew from the Tasman Venture shared the encounters on their Twitter page this week - as well as some interactions with television personalities.

Former Bachelorette Sam Frost, now host of her own show Mobile Living with Sam Frost, was on board recently to film a segment for her program.

The Queensland Weekender crew also took in the sights aboard the whale watching vessel.

Hervey Bay Whale Watch has also been having a ball this season on board QuickCat II.

Photographer Mark Fitz was on board to swim with the gentle giants and captured some incredible pictures during his time in the water.

Dolphins were also spotted during his time on the water.

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours has also been enjoying the conditions, spotting Australian humpback dolphins and bottlenose dolphins on recent trips.

hervey bay humpback whales minke whales southern right whales whale watching
