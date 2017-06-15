Unveiling new business group vital to business future

THE five Clarence Valley chambers of commerce have agreed to form an umbrella group to represent the region's business interests.

Last week the five Clarence Chambers came together and discussed opportunities to collaborate and form a peak business body.

Ten representatives from Iluka/Woombah, Yamba, Maclean Grafton and Wooli worked together and have unanimously agreed in principle, to form the body to be known as The Clarence Valley Combined Business Chamber.

Maclean Chamber secretary Ken Pierce said there was a lot of detail to work through over the next month or so, particularly in consulting with members and planning some options for the correct model.

"This is a great first step in what we believe is required to work with Clarence Valley Council, community organisations and business groups at regional and state level," he said.

"We will announce further detail at the Maclean Business Chamber Breakfast on Friday morning (June 16)."

IN OTHER business news the Grafton Chamber of Commerce has a packed program for its next breakfast meeting on June 21.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons and the council's acting general manager Ashley Lindsay will outline the plans the council has to improve its finances and why it needs a special rate variation.

The meeting will also hear from Infrastructure NSW and the consortium building the new Grafton jail, Northern Pathways, about stage 2 of the project including ways local business can get involved.