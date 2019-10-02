Unwanted electronics could change lives in Uganda

Children of families of the civil wars and families from neighbouring countries.

Director of three schools and 800 children - in three communities.

Pastor Mukasa was in Australia to link up with other education providers in the country to learn about different methods and ideas which he could take back to his schools in Uganda as well as sharing his experience of building education in Uganda.

Loving Life marketing manager Tina Cinzo and president Ken Tucker met Mr Mukasa by chance on Kangaroo Island, where they invited him to visit.

"I introduced myself and said we have a Ugandan IT and sound engineer who does a lot of good work for us, Emma (Ocholla),” said Mr Tucker.

"I said is there any chance on your way through to Brisbane before you leave the country could you come to Grafton?”

After heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney Mr Mukasa called into Loving Life in Grafton and put the call out on for the local community to donate unwanted electronics he could take back to his schools.

"Mobile phones are just being introduced in our country and because of the poverty situation, many people cannot afford to buy mobile phones.”

"Computers are also something that is very important as IT is just being introduced to our schools and we can't afford to buy computers. It would be really really helpful to us.”

Mr Mukasa said being able to access technology like laptops, phones, data projectors, instruments and sewing machines could make a real difference to people's lives in his home region of Kiboga in central Uganda.

He was looking to expand vocational training in textiles, photography and IT which, with equipment from Australia, could be help young people in his community make a living.

"After training we give them a digital camera and if that boy gets a digital camera it can be a source of income for him,”

"Because in our communities very few people would be having mobile phones to take pictures for themselves.

"So for weddings or functions people expect a camera man to come around in the community to take pictures. He goes to the city, develops them and bring them back. That's an income for that young man.”

Mr Mukasa will be meeting various community leaders and groups in Grafton tonight at 6.30 at the Connect Hall in South Grafton.

Any donations of electronic goods can be delivered to Loving Life FM in Grafton at 91 Fitzroy St.