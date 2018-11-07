Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUCH: A blue bottle jellyfish.
OUCH: A blue bottle jellyfish. Karen Longworth Browne
News

Unwelcome visitors return to Gladstone's beaches

Gregory Bray
by
7th Nov 2018 1:00 PM

GLADSTONE'S swimmers at were joined at the beach by some less than welcome visitors.

Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club President Mark Bryant said bluebottle jellyfish appeared on Sunday afternoon.

"Jellyfish season officially runs from November to March," he said.

"They normally appear when northerly winds are blowing."

Bluebottle jellyfish (aka: Portuguese or Pacific Man O' War) have a distinctive, blue, air-filled sac which can be grow to 8cm wide and their tentacles can reach up to 10 metres in length.

Mr Bryant said the best way to treat a bluebottle jellyfish sting is "to not rub the area and seek assistance from the nearest surf lifesaver."

"The Lifesaver will douse the sting area in vinegar for 30sec before removing any tentacles stuck to the skin," he said.

"They will then apply a cold pack for 10 minutes and reapply if skin pain persists."

"They will monitor the patient for up to 45min and seek medical assistance if pain persists or worsens."

"We will immediately seek Medical assistance if patient has history of heart condition."

Mr Bryant said people should always swim at patrolled beaches between the flags.

"Our lifesavers and lifeguards are constantly on the lookout for jellyfish," he said.

"Check our beach safety signs for the latest advice and don't enter the water when the beaches are closed.

"Also don't touch any bluebottles that have washed up on the beach because they can still sting you."

bluebottles editors picks first aid swimming tannum sands surf life saving club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Highway or Horror' soon to be no more

    premium_icon 'Highway or Horror' soon to be no more

    News 'Crash rates are already down, people aren't dying like they used to.'

    • 7th Nov 2018 1:44 PM
    Melbourne Cup: Truth about the horse that died

    Melbourne Cup: Truth about the horse that died

    Opinion WE heard the angry mob, but the silence of others spoke volumes.

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Hot rod enthusiasts unite! Yamba Rod Run is back

    Hot rod enthusiasts unite! Yamba Rod Run is back

    News Yamba Rod Run back this weekend

    Local Partners