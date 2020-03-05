UP IN LIGHTS: Brothers await Tuc-Cop in the big dance

Billy Blanch took two quick wickets for Tuc-Cop during the Clarence River Cricket Association Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket preliminary final between Coutts Crossing and Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Photos: Mitchell Keenan

NIGHT CRICKET :Tucabia-Copmanhurst booked a date with fierce rivals Brothers in the Cleaver’s Mechanical Night Cricket decider tomorrow night after edging Coutts Crossing in last night’s preliminary final.

Coutts Crossing booked their spot in the preliminary final after a last-round fixture against GDSC Easts was rained out but Tuc-Cop proved too strong for them to claim a six-wicket victory under cloudy skies.

Coutts had a nightmare start to the encounter, finding their way to 22 before losing three quick wickets to Bill Blanch (2 for 5 off 3), Tyson Blackadder (1 for 21 off 3) and Keaton Stutt (1 for 26 off 4) but Nick Wood (50 not out) dug in the heels to combine with Andrew Ellis (24 not out) take their side to a respectable 130 run total off 20 overs.

Coutts' Nick Wood top scored with 50 not out during the Clarence River Crickt Association Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket preliminary final between Coutts Crossing and Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Photos: Mitchell Keenan

Tuc-Cop came into their innings with confidence and made a commanding start with close to nine runs an over as Blake Ryan (33) set the tempo before Matt Dougherty (23), Rohan Hackett (24) and J Yardy (25 not out) brought them home with 2.4 overs to spare.

Ben Shipman (2 for 20 off 3.2) kept Tuc-Cop on their toes while Wood (1 for 10 off 2) and Ellis (1 for 17 off 3) chiselled away at the opposition but they were simply too strong to book a rematch with Brothers.

Tuc-Cop's Keaton Stutt on the attack during the Clarence River Cricket Association Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket preliminary final between Coutts Crossing and Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Photos: Mitchell Keenan

The two sides were set to face off in round 13 early last month but after the encounter was rained out, they will be eager to meet under lights for the first time since the 2018/19 season decider that went the way of defending premiers Brothers by 28 runs.

GAME DAY: Brothers will take on Tucabia-Copmanhurst in the grand final from 6pm tomorrow night at McKittrick Park for the Cleaver’s Mechanical Night Cricket Twenty20 title.