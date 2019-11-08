UP IN THE AIR: The big boys places are coming

A United States Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet breaks away after refuelling from a United States Air Force KC-10A Extender during Exercise Talisman Sabre 19.

A United States Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet breaks away after refuelling from a United States Air Force KC-10A Extender during Exercise Talisman Sabre 19. CPL Colin Dadd

IF YOU see something whizz past in the sky towards the end of the month, it's all just a training exerice.

F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft from Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley will conduct operational training at Evans Head Air Weapons Range, near Evans Head township, between Monday November 25 and Thursday November 28.

Number 1 Squadron aircrew will conduct 20mm air-to-ground strafing and simulated bombing runs throughout the week. There will be two waves each day.

Aircrew will also conduct low level flying during each mission within the range airspace.

The range last saw major action from the F/A18E's in July, when as part of a military exercise that ranged across the east coast of Australia named Talisman Sabre.

It was designed to practise our respective military services and associated agencies in planning and conducting Combined and Joint Task Force operations, and improve the combat readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces.