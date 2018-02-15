UP IN THE SKY: Dex gets a drone

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE Daily Examiner is about to launch its latest high-tech gadget into the skies of the Clarence to provide readers an even more comprehensive picture of what's happening in the region.

We've added a drone to our arsenal of news delivery equipment.

This means we'll now be able to bring even more amazing vision of the Clarence Valley terrain, the big community events and news stories that break.

Daily Examiner photographer Allan Reinikka has been to Brisbane and has returned with all the skills needed to consistently deliver top-class drone footage to our coverage.

You'll likely see Adam, armed with a drone, out and about in the Clarence in the near future.

For nearly 160 years The Daily Examiner has brought readers the news of the day and this latest addition once again shows our commitment to enhancing what we offer, both in print and online.