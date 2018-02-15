Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UP IN THE SKY: Dex gets a drone

A DJI Phantom 4 drone
A DJI Phantom 4 drone Shui guotang
Adam Hourigan
by

THE Daily Examiner is about to launch its latest high-tech gadget into the skies of the Clarence to provide readers an even more comprehensive picture of what's happening in the region.

We've added a drone to our arsenal of news delivery equipment.

This means we'll now be able to bring even more amazing vision of the Clarence Valley terrain, the big community events and news stories that break.

Daily Examiner photographer Allan Reinikka has been to Brisbane and has returned with all the skills needed to consistently deliver top-class drone footage to our coverage.

You'll likely see Adam, armed with a drone, out and about in the Clarence in the near future.

For nearly 160 years The Daily Examiner has brought readers the news of the day and this latest addition once again shows our commitment to enhancing what we offer, both in print and online.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Highway patrol bust 20 drivers at intersection hot-spot

Highway patrol bust 20 drivers at intersection hot-spot

IN JUST one hour, police stopped 20 drivers and issued 24 fines after they were caught turning right illegally on the Through St roundabout between 8am and 9am

BARNABY IN WOOLI: Bar staff recall friendly encounter

A file photo of Barnaby Joyce relaxing with a beer.

Barnaby Joyce and friends were relaxed and friendly while in Wooli.

Deadly dogs on our streets

Acting ranger supervisor Clarence Valley COuncil Tim Brenton

Residents live in fear as dogs roam street

The nuts, bolts and lots of concrete in Lawrence bridge

The new bridge at Lawrence crossing Sportsman Creek.

VIDEO: New bridge to open next weekend

Local Partners