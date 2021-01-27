Menu
If you notice some unusual plane movements around the Grafton airport area, it’s all part of keeping our airport safe into the future. Pictured: a Cessna 441 Conquest II
News

UP IN THE SKY: What will low-level planes be doing?

Adam Hourigan
27th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
If you notice some unusual plane movements around the Grafton airport area, it’s all part of keeping our airport safe into the future.

Important flight path safety checks are being carried out at seven NSW aerodromes in early February 2021, and will be checking the Grafton airport on February 1 and 2.

The checks are being conducted by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to make sure instrument procedure flight paths at the aerodromes operate safely.

A twin-engine Cessna Conquest aircraft will be used to carry out the safety checks within an area up to 35 kilometres from the aerodromes.

Low-level flying is an essential part of the safety exercise, with the aircraft down as low as several hundred feet at times.

Local residents may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist. Obstacles can be towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority requires aerodrome flight path safety checks to be carried out every three years to maintain a high level of air safety at all aerodromes.

If poor weather or other factors do not allow the safety checks to go ahead on the planned days they will be carried out as soon as possible.

CASA has contracted the operation of the special check flights to Corporate Air, one of Australia’s largest and longest established aviation services providers.

The aerodromes being checked on 1 and 2 February are Taree, Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Lismore, Ballina Byron Gateway.

