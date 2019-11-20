Clarence hockey champion up where he belongs

As captain of the Hockeyroos, former Grafton player Brent Livermore led the Australians at the 2004 Athens Olympic gold medal. Earlier this week Livermore was inducted into the NSW Hall of Champions.

HOCKEY: As a player he led the Kookaburras when they broke their Olympic Gold Medal drought in Athens in 2004, he has become a national champion coach with NSW and now he has joined a pantheon of NSW sporting legends.

On Monday night Brent Livermore along with surf lifesaving champion John Holt, cricket legend Lisa Sthalekar, basketballing icon Lauren Jackson and rugby league star Bradley Clyde was inducted into the NSW Hall of Champions.

"It was a massive honour to be named alongside so many legends in their sports, many of whom I grew up watching as a youngster," he said.

"Because I work at Olympic Park I actually walk through the Hall of Champions to get to work at least once a week.

"Every time I used to look up and wonder what it would take to get up there myself.

"Now it's happened."

Livermore said getting his picture on the Hall of Champions has taken a sporting lifetime.

"It doesn't just happen," he said. "It goes back right to the start, all those coaches and people supporting you through the early days, right through every level until you get selection in the national team."

A captain of the Australian under-21s, Livermore was selected for his first full international team in 1997.

The following year he was a member of the Australian team that won Commonwealth Games gold at Kuala Lumpur.

A succession of honours ensued as he rose to the top of world hockey over the next decade.

In 2001 he was named the Kookaburras' Player of the Year and twice, in 2002 and 2005, he was nominated for the FIH International Player of the Year.

He won three Champions Trophy Gold Medals, three Commonwealth Games gold medals and two World Cup silver medals to go with his Olympic gold and bronze medals.

At 43 Livermore is still a force to be reckoned with on the field as a player in the Brisbane competition.

"The only problem I have now is I don't have the time to do the training I would like to play as well as I could," he said.

"But the experience gives you a quickness in decision making and a game awareness less experienced players don't have.

He said coaching success has given him the same sort of rewards the game gave him as a player.

"When your team achieves success or players you have mentored win selection honours, you get that same buzz you had as a player," he said.

His coaching success at national under-21 and state level with the NSW Ones team has given Livermore a taste to coach at full international level.

"It's something I would go for if it comes up," he said.

"We've even discussed going overseas to coach an international team if the opportunity came.

"Hockey Australia has actually said it might be a good opportunity to get access to coaching at that level."

Before Livermore left his home town to play for Moorbank in the Sydney competition as a teenage he had already left his mark here.

Grafton player Dave Dart said Livermore was a player who displayed the commitment he needed to success at an early age.

"His commitment to fitness was so far above anyone else," Dart said.

"He went above and beyond in everything he needed to do to fulfil his goals. The words commitment and dedication describe him perfectly."

Dart was also not surprised to see Livermore success when he turned to coaching after a short break from playing.

"Brent's level of commitment when playing and coaching is second to none as was evident in him leading the NSW side to victory as head coach," he said.