Bryce Gibbs could be back for the Crows against the Cats.
AFL

Upbeat Bryce back in Crows frame

27th Jun 2019 12:36 PM
Crows midfielder Brad Crouch believes exiled teammate Bryce Gibbs is in line to make his return to the AFL side against ladder-leader Geelong on Friday night.

With rising star Wayne Milera in doubt with a back complaint, Crouch said the former No. 1 draft pick would be a good chance to play his first game since Round 11 and just his eighth this year.

"I hope he's a chance because I think he's going to be really good for us in the second part of the year," Crouch told the FIVEaa Sports Show.

Bryce Gibbs tackles James Harmes in the Crows’ Round 11 win against Melbourne. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Gibbs, who has been dropped from the Crows' side three times this season, told Melbourne radio earlier in the week that he had a "spring in my step" after a positive mid-season review and expected to return to the senior side "in the next couple of weeks".

"The early days I was flat and disappointed (after being dropped), I wanted to be playing," Gibbs said.

"But as I got over that, I looked forward to coming back to the SANFL and working with the young guys… they give you a bit of a kick.

"My (mid-season review) was really positive, all the coaching staff are happy with my form in the SANFL, my training standards and my attitude.

"It gave me a lot of confidence to know I'm not too far away.

"If it's not this week, maybe in the next couple of weeks."

Assistant coach Michael Godden conceded earlier this month Gibbs was not in Adelaide's best 22, prompting former St Kilda champion to this week suggest the former Blue should seek a trade away from the Crows.

"It's a horrible situation, but I don't think it's going to get any better by hanging around," Riewoldt said.

