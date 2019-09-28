Menu
Kathryn Lewis
Upcycling just the beginning in this resident's war on waste

28th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
SECOND Hand Saturday has come around once again, and the free annual event has local environmentalists thinking big.

More than 50 garage sales were held around the Clarence Valley encouraging the community to choose re-use over landfill and opt for guilt-free shopping.

Yamba resident Raelene Clarke participated in Second Hand Saturday for the second time this year in a bid to prevent waste ending up in landfill and to promote re-use.

Ms Clarke said she is passionate about upcycling and living sustainably.

Her passion is so great, she is in the very early stages of starting a repair café in Yamba, similar to one recently opened in Lismore.

She said it would be a space for people to bring anything from clothing to electronics and learn how to fix it from a volunteer skilled in that area.

The worldwide movement began in the Netherlands in 2007 and has sprouted more than 1500 repair cafes internationally.

It has grown to be hugely successful in Australia with repair cafes in most capital cities and many regional towns including Mullumbimby and Lismore.

Ms Clarke said she will hold another garage sale next weekend at the corner of Yamba and Chuch St.

