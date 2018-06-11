Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scene of a fatal crash between a station wagon and a semi-trailer at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gympie St at Torbanlea.
Scene of a fatal crash between a station wagon and a semi-trailer at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gympie St at Torbanlea. Alistair Brightman
News

Bundaberg woman killed in Bruce Hwy crash

Inge Hansen
by
10th Jun 2018 9:51 PM | Updated: 11th Jun 2018 4:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman killed in a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy Sunday afternoon was a 50-year-old woman from Bundaberg.

Howard police senior constable Ed Gompelman said the truck, driven by a 55-year-old Brisbane man, was headed south bound on the Bruce Hwy when the collision happened.

"A station wagon has gone to turn right onto the Bruce Hwy to head north and gone into the path of the oncoming truck."

"The truck has crossed over the median strip and across to the north bound lane and ended up off the road about 50m into the bush."

EARLIER: Woman, 50, dead after Bruce Hwy crash

Preliminary investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Snr Cnst Gompelman said weather was not a factor in the crash.

He said it was an important reminder to always be careful on the roads.

"Take care, be aware of your surroundings and be mindful of the fatal five," he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
bundaberg editors picks fatal crash hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Susan Island in its heyday

    premium_icon Susan Island in its heyday

    News Susan Island was a cultural hub for Grafton for nearly half of a century, what led to this change?

    GALLERY: Rigs roll into Grafton

    GALLERY: Rigs roll into Grafton

    News Bloomers, Cromack, Daniel and Blanchards all put on a show

    Man convicted of cattle theft near Lawrence

    premium_icon Man convicted of cattle theft near Lawrence

    News Michael Tarrant pleaded guilty to theft of 22 head of cattle

    Neighbours spitting chips about sawmill DA backflip

    premium_icon Neighbours spitting chips about sawmill DA backflip

    Council News Backflip over sawmill development has neighbours seeing red.

    Local Partners