UPDATE: Challenging conditions ahead on Clarence firegrounds

Satellite images of the Clarence Valley bushfires over the past week. NASA / Zoom Earth

FIRIES are preparing for another challenging day as afternoon winds put pressure on existing firegrounds.

RFS Public Liaison officer Jonty Bruce said the fire danger rating remained at very high and they were expecting east south-easterly winds which will would strengthen in the afternoon.

"Communities that are sitting to the north north-west of any fire activity there is a risk they may come under threat at some stage this afternoon," he said.

Mr Bruce said firefighters would we working extensively to consolidate containment lines before the service moved into "property protection and protection of life" as conditions worsened later today.

There would be over 200 firefighters on the ground throughout the day to work on the fire grounds which are currently spread over 250,000 hectares of land.

"We are supported by about 13 aircraft today including the Erickson Skycrane and on call we have the RFS 737 out of Sydney, which only takes just under an hour to get to us," he said.

"We have a lot of heavy plant out there, bulldozers, graders and water carts supporting our fire fighting efforts as well as interstate crews from Victoria and Tasmania."

Mr Bruce said a total fire ban remained in place across the region and implored the public to stay vigilant.