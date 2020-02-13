Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
News

UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

Zachary O'Brien
Mikayla Haupt
Zachary O’Brien,
13th Feb 2020 3:43 PM | Updated: 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A two-year-old boy with significant facial wounds and a fracture to the skull is being treated at the Bundaberg Hospital after a dog attack.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the toddler was currently receiving treatment and undergoing testing at the Bundaberg Hospital and would be flown to a Brisbane facility for surgical intervention.

The spokesman said the child was in a stable condition.

 

 

EARLIER: A MALE toddler has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a dog bite at Bargara at 1.37pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the child suffered "significant facial injuries" during the incident.

 

This is a developing story. More to come.

bargara bundaberg dog bite
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flooding at Wooli as village completely isolated

        premium_icon Flooding at Wooli as village completely isolated

        News ‘You’re stupid even to think of getting out. There’s been accidents out there. They’ve pulled a few people out and cars out’

        RSPCA speak out following Happy Paws founder’s conviction

        premium_icon RSPCA speak out following Happy Paws founder’s conviction

        News WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Extent of disease suffered by eight cats at animal shelter...

        Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        premium_icon Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        Opinion Women still get a raw deal when it comes to domestic drudgery

        Crabbers eye fertile grounds in support of trapping rule changes

        premium_icon Crabbers eye fertile grounds in support of trapping rule...

        Fishing ‘We can only catch so much and only use so much gear. No other areas have these...