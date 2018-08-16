Menu
Bushfire survival plan ad
UPDATE: Eatonsville fire threat

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Aug 2018 7:10 AM

A fire, which threatened several properties at Ramornie, has been contained thanks to the combined efforts of emergency crews.

Glenugie Rural Fire Brigade, along with South Grafton and Grafton Fire and Rescue, Woolgoolga and Forestry firefighters, gained control of the blaze which has destroyed more than 300 hectares.

Glenugie Rural Fire Brigade crews contain the blaze Glenugie Rural Fire Brigade

A spokesperson from NSW Rural Fire Service said firefighters had worked to slow the spread of the fire and establish containment lines overnight.

Crews will return to the area this morning to assess the damage. 

