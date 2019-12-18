Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
News

UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-YEAR-old girl remains in a critical condition six days after a single vehicle rollover in Blackwater that claimed the life of 17-year-old William Langlo.

Early investigations indicate, around 11.15pm Thursday, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd. The car crashed into the level crossing boom gate.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

William was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was first transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

She was then flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Children's Hospital told The Morning Bulletin this morning she was still critical.

William's family have started a Facebook fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. The page is called "Funeral cost for William".

This morning, the fundraising page had raised $1245 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A report has been prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater editors picks fatal crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Surprising feat for hit song

    Surprising feat for hit song
    • 18th Dec 2019 11:30 AM

    Just In

      Mum's genius $500 grocery hack

      Mum's genius $500 grocery hack
      • 18th Dec 2019 11:15 AM

      Top Stories

        Tiny House makes big difference to Nymboida family

        premium_icon Tiny House makes big difference to Nymboida family

        News A SINGLE mum and her daughter who lost their home in a fire storm to have fully decked out Tiny House delivered today as winners of a nationwide competition.

        IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        VOTE NOW for your favourite Cover Image

        VOTE NOW for your favourite Cover Image

        Offbeat We're looking back over this year's Cover Image Competition winners

        Trio walk over a new bridge, 87 years later

        premium_icon Trio walk over a new bridge, 87 years later

        News Dougherty Villa residents compare bridges built over half a century apart