UPDATE: Latest look at Lanitza fires

WINDS and warm weather are on the way but firefighters are close to controlling the two biggest fires in the Valley.

RFS incident controller Ian Smith said residents should be aware there would be large amounts of smoke in the area but the backburning will not pose any immediate threat to properties.

At Lanitza, Mr Smith said there were around "five or six pockets still open" and backburning would help contain them. Aircraft are also aiding the operation.

Firefighters continue to work tirelessly to save homes and properties. Weather conditions today are favourable but warmer and windier weather is expected over the weekend.

Mr Smith said the Lanitza bush fire was at least two days away from being under control but crews were working on the situation.

Across the State, four homes were lost and one damaged, with more than 50 homes saved by firefighters.

Building impact assessment teams are deployed at fires near properties and are still calculating final damages for the Clarence Valley.

Residents should monitor the situation in their area by checking rfs.nsw.gov.au. In an emergency phone 000.