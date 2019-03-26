Menu
UPDATE: Little girl hit by car behind school bus at Curra

Frances Klein
by
26th Mar 2019 9:45 AM
UPDATE 9.20am:

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl who was struck by a car after exiting a school bus at Curra this morning has been airlifted to hospital.

The girl who had boarded the school bus reportedly left the bus to fetch a forgotten school bag when she was hit behind the bus by a passing car, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said.

The girl, who reportedly has back and arm injuries, is in a stable condition and is being flown to Lady Cilento Hospital.

 

Neighbour Geoff Sellin was returning home from buying the paper when he heard the accident.

He was still in shock after stepping in to help direct traffic.

"First responders were quick on the scene," he said.

He said paramedics were concerned about the girl having spinal injuries.

EARLIER 8.40am:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to Curra where a pedestrian was injured by a vehicle earlier this morning.

Paramedics are on the scene at Curra Esate Rd, where one person is being treated with back and arm injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the person was in a stable condition.

More details as they come to hand.

