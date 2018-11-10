Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There is a power outage affecting the Clarence Valley.
There is a power outage affecting the Clarence Valley. Donna Jones
News

UPDATE: Major power outage hits valley area

Adam Hourigan
by
10th Nov 2018 1:04 PM

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area, with confirmation of the cause to come.

PREVIOUSLY:

MORE than 1800 residents across South Grafton and surrounding areas are without power after an unplanned interuption around midday today.

Essential Energy's website reports that the outage, which stretches from South Grafton to Coutts Crossing has affed 1803 consumers, with crews investigating the source of the problem.

The area of the power outage
The area of the power outage Adam Hourigan

The website reporter estimates the power is to be restored by 4pm, pending the result of the investigations.

For updates on the restoration of the service, go to Essential Energy's outage page here.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    95-year-old donates $22,000 to hospital cause

    premium_icon 95-year-old donates $22,000 to hospital cause

    Health Grafton Motor Group's Michael Anstee wanted to give back to the hospital that helped his grandson, but the fundraising was slow until Marie Preston found out

    $6K rolls in from ball for Headspace

    premium_icon $6K rolls in from ball for Headspace

    News More ball fundraisers on the way

    Andrew Katelaris trial shown cannabis seizure video

    premium_icon Andrew Katelaris trial shown cannabis seizure video

    News Deregistered doctor's 'laboratory' raided days after TV segment

    Grafton boxer ready to 'cut down' state title opponent

    premium_icon Grafton boxer ready to 'cut down' state title opponent

    Boxing STOWE focussed ahead of biggest fight in his career.

    Local Partners