UPDATE: More COVID-19 cases in district

THERE have been two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern NSW as of Friday evening.

Yesterday, Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said the number of cases in the region had risen to 53 since the last update on Thursday.

However the number of cases in the Clarence Valley has remained at eight according to the NSW Health website.

Mr Jones said of the COVID-19 patients in the NNSWLHD, two were being treated in hospital with one of those in intensive care.

All the COVID-19 clinics will be in operation over the Easter long weekend and are located at:

Grafton Base Hospital – open 10am – 6pm

Byron Central Hospital – open 10am-4pm

The Tweed Hospital – open 10am-6pm

Lismore Base Hospital – open 10am – 6pm