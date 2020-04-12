Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Base Hospital. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Grafton Base Hospital. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
News

UPDATE: More COVID-19 cases in district

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Apr 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern NSW as of Friday evening.

Yesterday, Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said the number of cases in the region had risen to 53 since the last update on Thursday.

However the number of cases in the Clarence Valley has remained at eight according to the NSW Health website.

Mr Jones said of the COVID-19 patients in the NNSWLHD, two were being treated in hospital with one of those in intensive care.

All the COVID-19 clinics will be in operation over the Easter long weekend and are located at:

Grafton Base Hospital – open 10am – 6pm

Byron Central Hospital – open 10am-4pm

The Tweed Hospital – open 10am-6pm

Lismore Base Hospital – open 10am – 6pm

clarence valley coronavirus clarence covid-19 grafton base hospital nnswlhd
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1000 for case of beer as police continue fines

        premium_icon $1000 for case of beer as police continue fines

        Crime South Grafton man fined as more infringement notices on the North Coast for alleged breaches of Public Health orders

        Chopper airlifts man with serious burns to Gold Coast

        premium_icon Chopper airlifts man with serious burns to Gold Coast

        News Ambulance treats man before being choppered out after machinery accident

        Union welcomes new laws to protect nurses

        premium_icon Union welcomes new laws to protect nurses

        News Coughing, spitting and verbal abuse to be met with tough penalties

        WATCH: Maclean’s lone piper keeps tradition alive

        premium_icon WATCH: Maclean’s lone piper keeps tradition alive

        News Piper makes lone tribute to Highland Gathering street parade