Harwood will have to wait for their first win with NCCC PL games cancelled today. Adam Hourigan
Cricket

UPDATE: NCCC cricket cancelled as CRCA, LCCA await call

Mitchell Keenan
by
9th Nov 2019 10:12 AM
CRICKET: North Coast Cricket Council have called off all round three Premier League matches today as Clarence Valley clubs await a call due to lingering smoke from bush fires burning up and down the North Coast.

"Premier League games have been cancelled today due to air quality,” North Coast Cricket Council Academy posted on the Facebook page.

The Clarence River Cricket Association are yet to make a call on games in Grafton today but president Tim Kinnane said those most effected will see to other priorities.

"We're going to wait. Coutts Crossing will have no third grade games as they've been directly affected. They understandably won't be playing,” Kinnane said.

"We've been discussing the best course of action and I think we'll take it game by game but with more smoke in South Grafton, we may need to consider venues in Grafton. There will be an update to come soon on the CRCA Facebook page.”

Lower Clarence Cricket Association looked to proceed with junior games this morning but asked coaches to be vigilant in the conditions.

"In case you were wondering, please be advised that all LCCA junior matches today are to proceed as normal,” LCCA posted to Facebook.

"The bush fire smoke situation will need to be monitored by each team coach (as they would with rain).”

