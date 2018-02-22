UPDATE: Photo of man missing from deserted yacht

Keith Jones aged 65, was last seen leaving the Hervey Bay Marina on his boat on February 14.

POLICE are continuing to appeal for assistance to help find a man reported missing from Hervey Bay.

Keith Jones (pictured) aged 65, was last seen leaving the Hervey Bay Marina on his boat on February 14.

Police undertook an extensive search for the boat in the area however it was located by News South Wales police off the New South Wales coast near Iluka yesterday. No one was found aboard.

Queensland Police and other agencies are continuing a coastal search of area around the Fraser coast while NSW police are conducting their own search in the vicinity of where the boat was located.

Mr Jones is described as Caucasian,185cm tall, with blue eyes, a proportionate build and brown hair.

Police are asking for anyone that may have seen Keith since February 14 or who may have any information that may assist them to please contact Policelink on 131 444.