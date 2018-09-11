Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics respond to the accident.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics respond to the accident. David Nielsen
News

FURTHER UPDATE: Pregnant woman cut in chainsaw accident

11th Sep 2018 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM

11.50am: The  woman injured in a chainsaw accident has been transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

 Queensland  Ambulance Service said paramedics were able to quickly bring the haemorrhaging wound under control  after treating her on The Narrows Rd near Mt Larcom.

11.10am: Ambulance paramedics have treated the pregnant woman who cut her arm in a chainsaw accident near Mt Larcom.

The paramedics met up with the woman and her husband as they were driving along The Narrows Rd about 10.50am.

The bleeding from a cut to the bottom half of an arm was reportedly under control.

It's believed she is being transported to hospital in a stable condition.

10.30am: Emergency service are responding to an accident where a heavily pregnant woman has cut her arm with a chainsaw south of Rockhampton.

The 26-year-old victim's husband is driving her towards ambulance paramedics who are on their way to meet the couple on a rural road in the Mt Larcom area.

Initial reports indicate the bleeding is not controlled but the woman, who is 35 weeks pregnant, is doing her best to stem the flow of blood while her husband is driving the 4WD along The Narrows Rd.

More to follow.

chainsaw editors picks pregnant rockhampton accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Council News Will an offer for the Tourism Information Centre be turned down?

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    Offbeat Today in history: 50 years since two-hour parking enforced

    Wagga-style upset possible in Clarence electorate

    premium_icon Wagga-style upset possible in Clarence electorate

    Politics Challenger to seat claims government on the nose

    DUROUX DELIVERS: Bears roar into womens decider

    premium_icon DUROUX DELIVERS: Bears roar into womens decider

    Hockey IT ALL came down to one clutch player, with one minute to spare.

    Local Partners