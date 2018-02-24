Menu
Coutts Crossing's Declan Ensby bowls at McKittrick Park in the Premier League of the Clarence River Cricket Association on Saturday, November 11. Caitlan Charles
News

UPDATE: Rain plays havoc with local cricket

Adam Hourigan
by
24th Feb 2018 12:07 PM

THE Clarence River Cricket Association has updated the state of the grounds after rain fell over night and this morning.

The only Premier League game to be on is the clash between Tucabia/Copmanhurst and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park.

The matches at McKittrick park and Ellem Oval have been called off.

The second grade clash at JJ Lawerence turf has also been cancelled, however all synthetic matches are still on at this stage.

Up to date information can be found at the CRCA Cricket Facebook Page

Down river, all Lower Clarence Cricket Association matches have been cancelled, with the round postponed until next week.

