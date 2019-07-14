UPDATE: Search called off for missing man Lachlan Cairns

THE UTE: Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns may have been living in his ute in the period before his disappearance. INSET: Lachlan Cairns.

UPDATE: A spokeswoman for NSW Police has confirmed the land search for missing man Lachlan Cairns has been called off.

The spokeswoman said inquires are still being made into where Mr Cairns may be, but the SES and police command post which was set-up at Barcoongere has been dismantled.

EARLIER: NSW Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns didn't have a permanent place of residency in the time leading up to his disappearance.

A spokesperson from NSW Police said they believe the 46-year-old was living in his ute before it was discovered last Tuesday abandoned in a State Forest plantation at Barcoongere.

A search operation to locate Mr Cairns commenced around 4pm Friday after his disappearance was flagged to officers from the Coffs Clarence Police.

The search is currently underway for day three, with a command post established at the intersection of Barcoongere Way and Burns Road.

The search will once again be assisted by PolAir and SES.

Anyone with information about Mr Cairns' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.