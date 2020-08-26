UPDATE: Search for missing woman extends to third day

Police rescue was joined by SES volunteers and the Westpac rescue helicopter in the second day of a search for a missing 73-year-old woman from Lake Arragan campgrounds. Photos: Adam Hourigan

POLICE have confirmed that a search for a missing 73-year-old woman who was reported missing from a campground north of Brooms Head will extend into a third day.

Emergency services are continuing to a large-scale search of bushland near Lake Aragon camping area north of Brooms Head after 73-year-old Anne-marie Jeffery went missing from a camp site.

Ann-Marie Jeffery was last seen 9am Tuesday at the Lake Arragan campground, with serious concerns about her welfare after her family was unable to locate her later that day.

Emergency services began searching about 1pm Tuesday and finished well into the night, with the search suspended about 9.30pm.

Police Rescue, including a dog unit, returned Wednesday morning to continue the search.

They were assisted by more than 30 SES volunteers, National Parks and Wildlife officers on quad bikes, Police Marine Command and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The chopper made its second search of the area yesterday morning, with a spokesman for the rescue service saying they completed an extensive search of the Lake Arragan area, but were unable to find the woman.

Speaking early on Wednesday morning, Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Acting Inspector Richard Garrels said the police had no new leads to the woman's whereabouts and the search would extend to the north, west and south of the area.

Searchers were spotted scouring bushland more than three kilometres from the initial search site, at the popular Coastal Plumbago Beach camp site near Lake Arragan.

Anne-Marie is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings, red shoes, and a beanie.

Police have released these images of Annmarie Jeffery, aged 73, who went missing from a campground north of Brooms Head on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact police.