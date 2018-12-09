Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCENE OF THE ATTACK: Break Wall at Nambucca Heads.
SCENE OF THE ATTACK: Break Wall at Nambucca Heads. Westpac Rescue Helicopter
News

UPDATE: Surfer attacked in serious condition

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Dec 2018 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE male surfer who was attacked by a shark earlier this morning at Nambucca Heads has arrived at John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

The 36-year-old suffered five severe lacerations below the knee on his right leg and lost a significant amount of blood on scene.

Six ambulance crews along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the incident and treated the man on site.

He was then winched into the helicopter before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital via Port Macquarie.

He is currently receiving medical attention at the John Hunter Hospital.

More Stories

coffs harbour nambucca heads shark attack shark attack
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News HERE is the list of The Daily Examiner's Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people in 2018.

    Getting closer to Maclean's riverfront walk

    premium_icon Getting closer to Maclean's riverfront walk

    Council News Find out how the work on Maclean's riverfront is going

    • 9th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Controversial development back before council

    premium_icon Controversial development back before council

    Council News Council to review 47 Truf St development

    • 9th Dec 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners