ANTCIPATED: East Shores stage 1B's floating ferry transfer pontoon will be a major highlight. Gladstone Ports Corporation
Business

UPDATE: Tenders for East Shore Stage 1B are open

Noor Gillani
by
12th Jan 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 13th Jan 2019 8:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLANS for East Shores Stage 1B are forging ahead.

Expressions of interest for the $29.5million foreshore redevelopment closed in November.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting chief executive Craig Walker said tenders were currently open and due to close next month.

Mr Walker said the project would be split into two major contracts for onshore and offshore work.

"GPC anticipates there will be a number of underlying sub-contracts that follow, based on the works required for the project," Mr Walker said.

Gladstone Observer

