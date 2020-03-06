UPDATE: Three injured in horror Maclean crash

A teenage girl is in a serious but stable condition after a car crash at Maclean.

A TEENAGER involved in a car crash at Maclean on Wednesday has undergone surgery at Gold Coast University Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Jo Reid said the 16-year-old girl was in the front passenger seat of the car and had sustained multiple skull and facial fractures. Both the driver and rear passenger sustained minor injuries.

About 5pm on Wednesday the car crashed into a tree near Cameron St, Maclean, and the girl was transported via Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to hospital.

Chief Insp Reid said investigations were continuing into the crash.