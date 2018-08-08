Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to Gooburrum.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to Gooburrum. David Nielsen
News

UPDATE: Toddler remains in stable condition

Mikayla Haupt
by
6th Aug 2018 9:38 AM | Updated: 7th Aug 2018 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

August 7 UPDATE: A Lady Cilento spokesman advised the little girl remains in a stable condition at the Lady Cilento Hospital. 

August 6 UPDATE: A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said the two-year-old girl was treated at Bundaberg Hospital today before being airlifted to the Lady Cliento Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a broken pelvis.

EARLIER: A family has been rocked after a two-year-old girl was hit by a car this morning on her family's Gooburrum property.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Michael Prickett said the toddler's grandfather was driving into his shed when the little girl was struck.

He said the man had drove about a foot into the shed when the incident occurred.

The two-year-old was rushed to hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman confirmed the little girl was currently being treated at Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier:

A TODDLER has suffered significant injuries after being hit by a four-wheel-drive this morning.

Emergency crews rushed to Gooburrum shortly before 8.30am

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said a "two-year-old female was run over by a four-wheel drive and has a possible fractured pelvis and lower leg injury".

He said she was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

bundaberg car vs pedestrian qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    News Andrew Tarrant remembered by the community, family and friends

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Crime Police release digital image of man who could help inquiries

    MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    premium_icon MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    Community Loyal workers bring up long service milestones

    $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    premium_icon $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    Education NSW students can try their hand at robotics, 3D printing and coding.

    Local Partners