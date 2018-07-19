Menu
The scene of a critical crash on Tin Can Bay Rd.
News

UPDATE: Tragedy as man dies in Tin Can Bay Rd crash

Frances Klein
by
19th Jul 2018 12:37 PM

UPDATE 1.30pm:

GYMPIE emergency workers at the scene of a car crash on Tin Can Bay Rd have confirmed a man has died.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue worker at the scene said a male, thought to be elderly, was deceased.

Emergency crews have also rushed to a blaze west of Gympie: READ MORE HERE

The man's car is believed to have crossed Tin Can Bay Rd as it was travelling towards Gympie about 12.30pm, before slamming into a wooden power support pole.

The pole was broken in half where the car hit it.

The road was closed in both directions, with traffic being diverted through a forestry service road.

The scene of a critical crash on Tin Can Bay Rd.
Emergency workers are also at the scene of a car and truck crash on the Burnett Highway at Booubyjan, north west of Kilkivan where a man is trapped following a crash at 12.34pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man is believed to be the driver of the car and has multiple fractures to the upper and lower body.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

A man is trapped in a car on the Burnett Highway at Booubyjan, north west of Kilkivan.
UPDATE 1pm:

A MAN is in a critical condition after the car he was travelling in crashed and rolled off Tin Can Bay Rd shortly before 12.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue officer at the scene said the sedan, that had been travelling towards Gympie, hit a strainer pole on the opposite side of the road; a pole that supports electrical poles.

Queensland ambulance media have confirmed the driver is in a critical condition.

Cars banked up near the scene of a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd
EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Tin Can Bay Rd near Laminex Rd at Toolara Forest where they are assist

Paramedics are assessing a patient in a critical condition, Queensland Ambulance media reports following a single-vehicle rollover on Tin Can Bay Rd at 12.23pm.

Emergency crews are also called to a crash at Booubyjan on the Burnett Highway where a car and a truck were reportedly involved in a crash just after 12.30pm with fears someone may be trapped.

The scene of a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd, Thursday.
More as it comes to hand.

Emergency crews have also rushed to a blaze west of Gympie: READ MORE HERE

