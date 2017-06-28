UPDATE: Valley woman claims Maclean Lotto win

Maclean Newsagency manager Sebastian Fear shows off their division 1 winner poster after they sold a winner to last Saturday's Lotto.

UPDATE 11am: IF YOU'RE still in the hope there's a winning lotto ticket lurking in your house, you can stop looking.

Four days after the draw, a Clarence Valley woman this morning came forward to claim her $1.4 million division one prize from the weekend's Saturday Lotto $21 Million Superdraw!

Since the winning ticket was unregistered, NSW Lotteries had been waiting for the winner to check their entry and realise they were $1.4 million richer.

The woman's entry was one of 15 nationally, and one of five in New South Wales, that won a share of the Saturday Lotto $21 Million Superdraw draw 3749 on Saturday June 24.

This morning, a NSW Lotteries official confirmed the news to the woman, prompting a jubilant reaction.

"Woohoo! Thank you! I needed somebody to say it to me. I've been reading the prize amount but not hearing it!" the winner exclaimed.

"It's just fantastic. I can't believe it!"

The winner explained she had checked her ticket after seeing recent media coverage about an unregistered winning entry from Maclean Newsagency.

"That's what made me look at my ticket! When I saw the numbers there I said 'holy sh**!'," she said.

"I had to look at it about 20 times!

"I've been keeping the ticket in a very, very safe place. It hasn't left my side!"

Earlier:

The first division prize from Saturday Lotto that went off in Maclean over the weekend has been found.

The winner is aware of their win, but has yet to claim the win from NSW Lotteries officially.

Across Australia there were 15 division one winning entries in the $21 Million Superdraw, with each taking home a division one prize of $1.4 million. The winning entries included five from New South Wales, two from Queensland, two from Victoria, one from South Australia, two from the Northern Territory and three from Western Australia.