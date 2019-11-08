UPDATE: Watch list of Clarence fires

Residents warned to remain alert as bush fires out of control

RESIDENTS have been warned to remain alert with several bush fires out of control and countless threatening to flare up.

Rural Fire Service NSW public liaison officer Jonty Bruce said today's difficult conditions were making fires unpredictable.

"The whole environment is very hostile at the moment; it's dry, hot, windy… fires today are going to escalate very quickly and will move a lot faster, meaning there's little warning for people," he said.

"We're asking people who have received alerts or if they're in the vicinity of a fire that if they haven't already left, they should start moving now because it could be too late to leave soon."

Two evacuation and information centres have been set up in Grafton:

Hawthorne Park, South Grafton

Cnr Ryan and Minden St, South Grafton

For anyone with animals or caravans who wishes to camp



Headspace Grafton

59 Duke Street, Grafton

Information about the fires and a rest area for anyone who has evacuated.

Please note: there is no RFS representation at this site

FIRE UPDATES

Liberation Trail and Old Glen Innes Rd Fires

Mr Bruce has advised that anyone living in the vicinity of Buccurumbi, Dalmorton or the Nymboida area to leave now and head to Grafton as it is expected these two fires will join as they continue to head in an easterly direction.

Muck Creek Fire

Any residents living in the vicinity of the Muck Creek fire are urged to leave now.

Washpool Fire

Residents living in surrounding areas of this fire, specifically Fine Flower, Carnham areas are advised to remain alert.

Colletts Crossing Fire

Wooli residents are advised to expect smoke and ash in the area. Although still classed as 'under control' residents must remain alert.

"With this weather it has the potential the flare up so we have a crew on the scene ready to act," Mr Bruce said.