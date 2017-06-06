21°
UPDATE: Women, 52 and 70, arrested during protest

Jasmine Minhas
| 5th Jun 2017 4:45 PM
Six 'Stop Adani' protesters were arrested today at MP Luke Hartsuyker's office, and 4 were later released.
Six 'Stop Adani' protesters were arrested today at MP Luke Hartsuyker's office, and 4 were later released.

UPDATE: COFFS/CLARENCE police have confirmed two women have been issued infringements following the Adani coal mine protest outside Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker's office.

Police Media Unit said at around 10am, police attended the scene and spoke to approximately 30 protesters.

After negotiations, a number of the protesters left voluntarily, however two women aged 52 and 70 refused to leave and were escorted out by police.

The two women were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where they were issued infringement notices for remaining on enclosed lands, and were then released.

Meanwhile, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has responded to the controversy, saying admin staff were simply following standard office procedures.

"Constituents are welcome to contact the office, and we endeavour to schedule an appointment with them at the next available opportunity," said Mr Hartsuyker.

"Due to the busy nature of my calender, and as explained by my staff to the group today, it is not common practice to receive confirmation of a scheduled appointment at the time of request. Typically, constituents are very understanding of this.

"My staff advised the group several times that the appointment request would be passed on and actioned, as per office standard procedures. As the entry foyer was congested with the group refusing to leave, this in turn restricted access by other constituents who wish to address their own concerns.

"My staff had no other option but to call the police to attend after the group indicated that they would not leave. I have met with the Coffs Climate Action Group on previous occasions.

Coffs Coast Climate Action Group's Liisa Rusanen said the group has no plans to back down following the arrests.

"We plan to continue peacefully protesting until the mine proposal is dropped, as we cannot risk the damage caused to the Great Barrier Reef and our climate."

1PM: SIX climate change protesters have been arrested at MP Luke Hartsuyker's office this morning following a rally against the Adani coal mine project.

The Coffs Coast Climate Action Group said several grandparents and a school teacher were removed from Mr Hartsuyker's office by police after they refused to leave until admin staff scheduled an appointment for them to speak to Mr Hartsuyker.

The group have been running a series of protests over the past few months as part of the 'Stop Adani' campaign, a nation-wide movement to prevent the construction of Australia's largest coal mine in the Queensland Galilee Basin.

"Our government is proposing to give $1 billion in funding to build infrastructure for the Adani coal mine, and we're here to call on our Member for Parliament to speak up against that money going to coal mines," said Coffs Coast Climate Action Group's Liisa Rusanen.

"We've decided we're not actually leaving until we get a meeting scheduled."

Mr Hartsuyker was not present in his office during the demonstration.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  adani climate change luke hartsuyker

