UPDATED: Latest Clarence valley COVID figures by postcode

THE Clarence Valley's coronavirus cases has stayed steady at 8, while a new area on the Northern Rivers has an active case.

Updated figures have come through from NSW Health which breakdown the number of cases of COVID-19 by postcode, giving more detail than before.

Previously, the number of infections was first grouped in each health district, and then by local government area.

The full list is published at the bottom of this article.

Across the Northern NSW Local Health District, as of 8pm April 4 there was an increase in one case, bringing the total number to 46, an increase of one from Thursday.

In the neighbouring Mid North Coast Health District, the total cases jumped by two in the past day, with 46 detected cases to 8pm Thursday.

The Clarence number remains unchanged from earlier in the week, with 8 cases detected.

Broken down into postcode figures, in the Clarence region, the highest amount of cases for a postcode is 2460, which covers a wide range of towns, the main one including Grafton and South Grafton, but is not limited to many others. This postcode has 3 confirmed infections.

For the Mid North Coast, the definite hotspot for the area is the 2444, which includes the areas around and including Port Macquarie, with 15 confirmed cases. It is followed by the large 2450 postcode, which includes the Coffs Harbour region, with having 9 confirmed cases.

On the Northern Rivers, the area north of Byron Bay with postcode 2483 has 6 confirmed cases, including the towns of Ocean Shores and Brunswick Heads.

The 2480 postcode that contains the large area around Lismore has 5 confirmed cases.

The 2486 postcode which contains Tweed Heads and the surrounding area also has 5 confirmed cases.

<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>

Broken down by local government area, the Clarence Valley has 8 confirmed infections.

In the Northern Rivers area, Ballina and Tenterfield are listed as having 1-4 infections, Lismore 5, Tweed, 12, Byron 13 with the Richmond Valley having its first case, while Kyogle has none.

On the Mid North Coast, Bellingen, Kempsey and Nambucca council areas are listed with 1-4 infections, Coffs Harbour 11, and Port Macquarie-Hastings 27.

In Northern NSW, COVID-19/flu clinics are established at Grafton Base Hospital, Tweed Hospital, Lismore Base Hospital and at Byron Bay, and are open from 10am to 6pm daily.

COVID-19/flu clinics on the Mid North Coast are established at the following locations:

Coffs Harbour Health Campus COVID-19 Clinic

10am to 2pm - 7 days per week

Access the clinic via the Emergency Department entrance (turn right at main roundabout) and park in ED carpark. Walk past ED entrance and look for demountable buildings. They are sign posted.

Kempsey Health Campus COVID-19 Clinic

8am to 12 noon weekdays

Go to the front of the Emergency Department.

Port Macquarie Health Campus COVID-19 Clinic

via the Emergency Department

10am to 4pm weekdays

10am to 2pm - Saturday and Sunday

Go to the Port Macquarie Base Hospital Emergency Department and staff will assist you upon arrival.

For information on what to look out for, and whether you should be tested, visit here: https://preview.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/symptoms-and-feeling-unwell

-------------------

Breakdown of COVID-19 confirmed cases by postcode. Please note that the statistics do not specify which of these towns the confirmed case is in, the town names are provided as a reference as to which towns lie in the postcode.

CLARENCE VALLEY

Postcode: 2460 - Number of Cases: 3

Towns in this postcode: Alumy Creek, Banyabba, Barcoongere, Barretts Creek, Baryulgil, Blaxlands Creek, Blaxlands Flat, Bom Bom, Bookram, Braunstone, Brushgrove, Buccarumbi, Calamia, Cangai, Carnham, Carrs Creek, Carrs Island, Carrs Peninsular, Chaelundi, Chambigne, Clarenza, Clifden, Coaldale, Collum Collum, Coombadjha, Copmanhurst, Coutts Crossing, Cowper, Crowther Island, Dalmorton, Deep Creek, Dilkoon, Dirty Creek, Dumbudgery, Eatonsville, Eighteen Mile, Elland, Fine Flower, Fortis Creek, Glenugie, Grafton, Grafton West, Great Marlow, Gurranang, Halfway Creek, Heifer Station, Jackadgery, Junction Hill, Kangaroo Creek, Keybarbin, Koolkhan, Kremnos, Kungala, Kyarran, Lanitza, Lawrence, Levenstrath, Lilydale, Lionsville, Lower Coldstream, Lower Southgate, Malabugilmah, Mcphersons Crossing, Moleville Creek, Mountain View, Mylneford, Newbold, Nymboida, Pulganbar, Punchbowl, Ramornie, Rushforth, Sandy Crossing, Seelands, Shannondale, Smiths Creek, South Arm, South Grafton, Southampton, Southgate, Stockyard Creek, The Pinnacles, The Whiteman, Towallum, Trenayr, Tyndale, Upper Copmanhurst, Upper Fine Flower, Warragai Creek, Washpool, Waterview, Waterview Heights, Wells Crossing, Whiteman Creek, Winegrove, Wombat Creek

Postcode: 2463 - Number of Cases: 1

Towns in this postcode: Ashby, Ashby Heights, Ashby Island, Brooms Head, Gulmarrad, Ilarwill, Jacky Bulbin Flat, James Creek, Maclean, Palmers Channel, Palmers Island, Sandon, Shark Creek, Taloumbi, The Sandon, Townsend, Tullymorgan, Woodford, Woodford Island

Postcode: 2464 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode: Angourie, Freeburn Island, Micalo Island, Wooloweyah, Yamba, Yuraygir

Postcode: 2465 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode: Harwood

MID NORTH COAST

Postcode: 2431 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode: Arakoon, Jerseyville, South West Rocks

Postcode: 2439 - Number of Cases: 4

Towns in this postcode:, Batar Creek, Black Creek, Bobs Creek, Herons Creek, Kendall, Kerewong, Kew, Logans Crossing, Lorne, Rossglen, Swans Crossing, Upsalls Creek

Postcode: 2440 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode:, Aldavilla, Austral Eden, Bellbrook, Bellimbopinni, Belmore River, Burnt Bridge, Carrai, Clybucca, Collombatti, Comara, Corangula, Crescent Head, Deep Creek, Dondingalong, East Kempsey, Euroka, Frederickton, Georges Creek, Gladstone, Greenhill, Greenhills, Hampden Hall, Hat Head, Hickeys Creek, Kempsey, Kinchela, Lower Creek, Millbank, Mooneba, Moparrabah, Mungay Creek, Old Station, Pola Creek, Rainbow Reach, Seven Oaks, Sherwood, Skillion Flat, Smithtown, South Kempsey, Summer Island, Temagog, Toorooka, Turners Flat, Verges Creek, West Kempsey, Willawarrin, Willi Willi, Wittitrin, Yarravel, Yessabah

Postcode: 2443 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode: Bobs Creek, Camden Head, Coralville, Deauville, Diamond Head, Dicks Hill, Dunbogan, Hannam Vale, Herons Creek, Johns River, Lakewood, Laurieton, Middle Brother, Moorland, North Brother, North Haven, Stewarts River, Waitui, West Haven

Postcode: 2444 - Number of Cases: 15

Towns in this postcode: Blackmans Point, Fernbank Creek, Flynns Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Limeburners Creek, North Shore, Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie Bc, Riverside, Settlement City, The Hatch, Thrumster

Postcode: 2445 - Number of Cases: 5

Towns in this postcode: Bonny Hills, Grants Beach, Jolly Nose, Lake Cathie

Postcode: 2446 - Number of Cases: 3

Towns in this postcode: Bagnoo, Bago, Banda Banda, Beechwood, Bellangry, Birdwood, Brombin, Byabarra, Cairncross, Crosslands, Debenham, Doyles River, Ellenborough, Forbes River, Frazers Creek, Gearys Flat, Hartys Plains, Hollisdale, Huntingdon, Hyndmans Creek, Kindee, King Creek, Lake Innes, Long Flat, Lower Pappinbarra, Marlo Merrican, Mortons Creek, Mount Seaview, Pappinbarra, Pembrooke, Pipeclay, Rawdon Island, Redbank, Rosewood, Sancrox, Toms Creek, Upper Pappinbarra, Wauchope, Werrikimbe, Yarras, Yippin Creek

Postcode: 2447 - Number of Cases: 1

Towns in this postcode: Bakers Creek, Burrapine, Congarinni, Congarinni North, Donnellyville, Gumma, Macksville, Newee Creek, North Macksville, Scotts Head, Talarm, Taylors Arm, Thumb Creek, Upper Taylors Arm, Utungun, Warrell Creek, Way Way, Wirrimbi, Yarranbella

Postcode: 2448 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode: Hyland Park, Nambucca Heads, Valla, Valla Beach, Viewmont

Postcode: 2450 - Number of Cases: 9

Towns in this postcode: Boambee, Bonville, Brooklana, Bucca, Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour Dc, Coffs Harbour Jetty, Coffs Harbour Plaza, Coramba, Dairyville, Glenreagh, Karangi, Korora, Lowanna, Lower Bucca, Moonee Beach, Nana Glen, North Boambee Valley, Sapphire Beach, Sherwood, Ulong, Upper Orara

Postcode: 2454 - Number of Cases: 1

Towns in this postcode: Bellingen, Brierfield, Brinerville, Bundagen, Darkwood, Fernmount, Gleniffer, Gordonville, Hydes Creek, Kalang, Kooroowi, Mylestom, Orama, Raleigh, Repton, Scotchman, Spicketts Creek, Sunny Corner, Thora, Upper Thora, Valery

Postcode: 2456 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode: Arrawarra, Arrawarra Headland, Corindi Beach, Dirty Creek, Emerald Beach, Mullaway, Red Rock, Safety Beach, Sandy Beach, Upper Corindi, Woolgoolga

NORTHERN RIVERS

Postcode: 2470 - Number of Cases: 1

Towns in this postcode: Alice, Babyl Creek, Backmede, Baraimal, Casino, Coolaness, Coombell, Dobies Bight, Doubtful Creek, Dyraaba, Dyraaba Central, Dyraaba Creek, Ellangowan, Fairy Hill, Irvington, Leeville, Lower Dyraaba, Mongogarie, Naughtons Gap, North Casino, Piora, Sextonville, Shannon Brook, Spring Grove, Stratheden, Tomki, Upper Mongogarie, Woodview, Woolners Arm, Wooroowoolgan, Yorklea

Postcode: 2476 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode: Acacia Creek, Acacia Plateau, Boomi Creek, Brumby Plains, Koreelah, Legume, Lindesay Creek, Lower Acacia Creek, Muli Muli, Old Koreelah, The Glen, Woodenbong

Postcode: 2477 - Number of Cases: 3

Towns in this postcode: Alstonvale, Alstonville, Bagotville, Cabbage Tree Island, Dalwood, East Wardell, Goat Island, Lynwood, Meerschaum Vale, Pearces Creek, Rous, Rous Mill, Tuckombil, Uralba, Wardell, Wollongbar

Postcode: 2478 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode: Ballina, Ballina Dc, Coolgardie, Cumbalum, East Ballina, Empire Vale, Keith Hall, Kinvara, Lennox Head, Patchs Beach, Pimlico, Pimlico Island, Skennars Head, South Ballina, Teven, Tintenbar, West Ballina

Postcode: 2479 - Number of Cases: 2

Towns in this postcode: Bangalow, Binna Burra, Brooklet, Coopers Shoot, Coorabell, Fernleigh, Knockrow, Mcleods Shoot, Nashua, Newrybar, Possum Creek, St Helena

Postcode: 2480 - Number of Cases: 5

Towns in this postcode: Back Creek, Bentley, Bexhill, Blakebrook, Blue Knob, Boat Harbour, Booerie Creek, Boorabee Park, Booyong, Bungabbee, Caniaba, Chilcotts Grass, Clovass, Clunes, Coffee Camp, Corndale, Dorroughby, Dungarubba, Dunoon, East Lismore, Eltham, Eureka, Federal, Fernside, Georgica, Girards Hill, Goolmangar, Goonellabah, Gundurimba, Howards Grass, Jiggi, Keerrong, Koonorigan, Lagoon Grass, Larnook, Leycester, Lillian Rock, Lindendale, Lismore, Lismore Dc, Lismore Heights, Loftville, Marom Creek, Mckees Hill, Mcleans Ridges, Missingham, Modanville, Monaltrie, Mountain Top, Nightcap, Nimbin, North Lismore, Numulgi, Repentance Creek, Richmond Hill, Rock Valley, Rosebank, Ruthven, South Gundurimba, South Lismore, Steve Kings Plains, Stony Chute, Terania Creek, The Channon, Tregeagle, Tucki Tucki, Tuckurimba, Tullera, Tuncester, Tuntable Creek, Tuntable Falls, Upper Coopers Creek, Whian Whian, Woodlawn, Wyrallah

Postcode: 2481 - Number of Cases: 4

Towns in this postcode: Broken Head, Byron Bay, Ewingsdale, Hayters Hill, Myocum, Skinners Shoot, Suffolk Park, Talofa, Tyagarah

Postcode: 2482 - Number of Cases: 1

Towns in this postcode: Goonengerry, Huonbrook, Koonyum Range, Main Arm, Montecollum, Mullumbimby, Mullumbimby Creek, Palmwoods, Upper Coopers Creek, Upper Main Arm, Upper Wilsons Creek, Wanganui, Wilsons Creek

Postcode: 2483 - Number of Cases: 6

Towns in this postcode: Billinudgel, Brunswick Heads, Burringbar, Crabbes Creek, Middle Pocket, Mooball, New Brighton, Ocean Shores, Sleepy Hollow, South Golden Beach, The Pocket, Upper Burringbar, Wooyung, Yelgun

Postcode: 2484 - Number of Cases: 1

Towns in this postcode: Back Creek, Boat Harbour, Bray Park, Brays Creek, Byangum, Byrrill Creek, Cedar Creek, Chillingham, Chowan Creek, Clothiers Creek, Commissioners Creek, Condong, Crystal Creek, Cudgera Creek, Doon Doon, Dulguigan, Dum Dum, Dunbible, Dungay, Eungella, Eviron, Farrants Hill, Fernvale, Hopkins Creek, Kielvale, Kunghur, Kunghur Creek, Kynnumboon, Limpinwood, Mebbin, Midginbil, Mount Burrell, Mount Warning, Murwillumbah, Murwillumbah Dc, Murwillumbah South, Nobbys Creek, North Arm, Numinbah, Nunderi, Palmvale, Pumpenbil, Reserve Creek, Round Mountain, Rowlands Creek, Smiths Creek, South Murwillumbah, Stokers Siding, Terragon, Tomewin, Tyalgum, Tyalgum Creek, Tygalgah, Uki, Upper Crystal Creek, Urliup, Wardrop Valley, Zara

Postcode: 2485 - Number of Cases: 1

Towns in this postcode: Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads West

Postcode: 2486 - Number of Cases: 5

Towns in this postcode: Banora Point, Bilambil, Bilambil Heights, Bungalora, Carool, Cobaki, Cobaki Lakes, Duroby, Glengarrie, Piggabeen, Terranora, Tweed Heads South, Tweed Heads South Dc, Upper Duroby

Postcode: 2487 - Number of Cases: 4

Towns in this postcode: Casuarina, Chinderah, Cudgen, Duranbah, Fingal Head, Kings Forest, Kingscliff, Stotts Creek

Postcode: 2490 - Number of Cases: 1

Towns in this postcode: North Tumbulgum, Tumbulgum