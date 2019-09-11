Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire trucks lined up Monday to help protect Angourie and Wooloweyah
Fire trucks lined up Monday to help protect Angourie and Wooloweyah Fire Rescue NSW Yamba
News

FIRES: All the latest updates as threat eases

Adam Hourigan
by
11th Sep 2019 6:55 AM

CONDITIONS overnight have allowed firefighters to reinforce backburning lines for the fire that started at Shark Creek and has threatened towards Yamba.

The fire threat was downgraded to Advice last night. Brooms Head Road and Angourie Road are both open, however residents and visitors are advised to still avoid the area unless necessary.

Here is the latest update from firesnearme.

A bush fire is burning in bushland in the Yuraygir National Park and Shark Creek area, south of Yamba. The fire has burnt more than 9,000 hectares and is not under control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in bushland in the Yuraygir National Park and Shark Creek area, south of Yamba.

The fire is burning to the north and south of the villages of Angourie and Wooloweyah.

Firefighters and aircraft have slowed the spread of the fire.

Conditions are easing and the immediate threat to properties has eased.

Firefighters are continuing to work in the area, they undertook backburning overnight.

Fire is also burning to the south of Gulmarrad, however, fire activity has eased.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Wooloweyah or Angourie, continue to monitor the situation in case conditions change.

If you are in the area of Gulmarrad, monitor conditions. Firefighters are working in the area.

EARLIER

Take a look at some of the stories from people who watched the fire come up on the villages of Angourie and Wooloweyah:

'Someone was looking out for us' - wind change and fire break halts march of fire towards village.

How fireys gained the upper hand on fire yesterday

Vets offers emergency pet accomodation

Residents make choice to stay or go as fire approached

More Stories

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Should we treat Centrelink recipients like criminals?

    premium_icon Should we treat Centrelink recipients like criminals?

    Opinion Plan to drug test welfare recipients has serious issues and real consequences

    VOTE NOW: Who will be named Valley's favourite mechanic?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be named Valley's favourite mechanic?

    Opinion Have your say on who is the most popular mechanic in the Clarence

    'Someone's looking out for us up here': A night in the fire

    premium_icon 'Someone's looking out for us up here': A night in the fire

    News Trapped in Wooloweyah, resident tells of anxious wait for fire

    Valley residents offer up their land for farmers

    premium_icon Valley residents offer up their land for farmers

    News Fire ravages pasture for livestock as call comes for assistance

    • 11th Sep 2019 6:58 AM