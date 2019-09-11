FIRES: All the latest updates as threat eases

Fire trucks lined up Monday to help protect Angourie and Wooloweyah

CONDITIONS overnight have allowed firefighters to reinforce backburning lines for the fire that started at Shark Creek and has threatened towards Yamba.

The fire threat was downgraded to Advice last night. Brooms Head Road and Angourie Road are both open, however residents and visitors are advised to still avoid the area unless necessary.

Here is the latest update from firesnearme.

A bush fire is burning in bushland in the Yuraygir National Park and Shark Creek area, south of Yamba. The fire has burnt more than 9,000 hectares and is not under control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning to the north and south of the villages of Angourie and Wooloweyah.

Firefighters and aircraft have slowed the spread of the fire.

Conditions are easing and the immediate threat to properties has eased.

Firefighters are continuing to work in the area, they undertook backburning overnight.

Fire is also burning to the south of Gulmarrad, however, fire activity has eased.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Wooloweyah or Angourie, continue to monitor the situation in case conditions change.

If you are in the area of Gulmarrad, monitor conditions. Firefighters are working in the area.

EARLIER

Take a look at some of the stories from people who watched the fire come up on the villages of Angourie and Wooloweyah:

