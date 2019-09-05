Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Artist impression of new Townsend interchange
Artist impression of new Townsend interchange Adam Hourigan
News

UPGRADE: 15-minute delays for new bridge on highway

Adam Hourigan
by
5th Sep 2019 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

15 MINUTE delays can be expected during this month as a new bridge is created for the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Girders will be installed over Jubilee Street at Townsend, and traffic will need to be stopped in both directions multiple times for up to 15 minutes throughout the night between 7pm and 6am.

Motorists will be kept informed about dates for these lifts through electronic message signs on Jubilee Street. Emergency services and nearby residents will be consulted with directly about this work.

A bypass is available through Gardiner's Road towards Palmers Channel and Yamba.

As part of the highway upgrade, Pacific Highway traffic will be temporarily moved onto a new section of road at Farlows Flat, just north of the bridge. This will allow work to continue on the highway upgrade while maintaining the capacity of the existing road network.

Townsend map of bridge girder installation
Townsend map of bridge girder installation
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Disbelief over 255-site housing development

    premium_icon Disbelief over 255-site housing development

    Council News NEARBY resident perplexed over development application submitted for 255 manufactured homes in popular semi-rural area.

    Train derailment near Grafton affecting services

    premium_icon Train derailment near Grafton affecting services

    News Buses are replacing trains from Grafton

    'VERY CONFRONTING': The moment a school bus crashed

    premium_icon 'VERY CONFRONTING': The moment a school bus crashed

    Breaking Children escaped the bus through a rear windscreen