UPGRADE: 15-minute delays for new bridge on highway

15 MINUTE delays can be expected during this month as a new bridge is created for the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Girders will be installed over Jubilee Street at Townsend, and traffic will need to be stopped in both directions multiple times for up to 15 minutes throughout the night between 7pm and 6am.

Motorists will be kept informed about dates for these lifts through electronic message signs on Jubilee Street. Emergency services and nearby residents will be consulted with directly about this work.

A bypass is available through Gardiner's Road towards Palmers Channel and Yamba.

As part of the highway upgrade, Pacific Highway traffic will be temporarily moved onto a new section of road at Farlows Flat, just north of the bridge. This will allow work to continue on the highway upgrade while maintaining the capacity of the existing road network.